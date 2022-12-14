After delayed plenary, Senate asks CBN to adjust withdrawal limits

After a delayed plenary on Wednesday, the Senate asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to considerably adjust its recently announced cash withdrawal limits in response to the public outcry against the new policy.

The upper chamber, in its resolution, also asked its Committee on Banking and Finance to embark on aggressive oversight of the apex bank as it implements the policy and give periodic reports to the Senate. The Senate’s resolution was reached after an exhaustive debate by the lawmakers who attended Wednesday’s plenary session.

Some lawmakers argued that the withdrawal threshold set by the CBN is unrealistic considering the economic situation in the country.

Some lawmakers faulted the CBN for not holding wide consultations on the policy before its announcement while some legislators argue that the policy will put Point of Sale (PoS) operators out of business.