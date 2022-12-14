Lionel Messi says final will be last World Cup game for Argentina

Argentina captain Lionel Messi says Sunday’s final will be the last World Cup game of his career. The 35-year-old forward scored his fifth goal of Qatar 2022 and helped set up two others in Tuesday’s 3-0 semi-final win over Croatia.

Playing in his fifth World Cup, Messi has never won the game’s biggest prize. “I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is really very gratifying,” he said. “Everything I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina.

“There are a lot of years from this year to the next one. I don’t think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant.” Argentina will play France or Morocco, who meet on Wednesday at 19:00 GMT, in the final, when Messi is set to make a record 26th appearance in a men’s World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.