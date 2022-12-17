Nigeria’s agricultural revolution has created 13m jobs, says Buhari

Nigeria’s agricultural policies have created 13m jobs in the country, according to President Muhammadu Buhari. He said this at an interactive session in Washington DC titled, “A conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria’’ and co-hosted by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), the International Republican Institute, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

According to presidential aide Garba Shehu, his principal said Saturday that these direct and indirect jobs are a testament to the administration’s policies in agriculture. While expounding on steps taken by his government to expand the nation’s economy since 2015, he said the President noted that focused interventions in agriculture transitioned the country from being a net importer of rice to becoming self-sufficient in its production.

Away from agriculture, Buhari said, contrary to what was obtainable when he assumed power in 2015, no local government area in Nigeria is under the control of Boko Haram terrorists. While responding to a question on the readiness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the 2023 elections, he said the Commission is ready.

The 80-year-old leader underpinned in on the fact that “I made sure they were given all the resources they asked because I don’t want any excuses that they were denied funds by the government”.