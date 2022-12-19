2023: ‘No cellphones allowed at voting cubicles,’ INEC reminds voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reiterated its ban on smartphones at voting cubicles while participating in the forthcoming general elections.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said this on Monday at the commission’s Stakeholders Summit on Addressing the Influence of Money on the 2023 General Elections in Abuja.

In attendance were representatives of the Nigeria Police Force, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, media organisations, civil society organisation, and the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

“Citizens must reject inducements to sway their votes through vote-buying. They must also engage effectively in stopping the negative use of money in our electoral process generally by reporting cases to INEC and other agencies. In addition, CSOs should make this a major plank of both their pre-election and election observation activities,” Yakubu said.