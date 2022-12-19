Jandor congratulates Sen. Bukola Saraki on his 60th birthday

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos state today heartily congratulates the President of the 8th Senate and the former Executive Governor of Kwara State, His Excellency, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Jandor described Dr. Bukola Saraki as an exemplary leader whose impactful contribution to the development of the nation is outstanding. “Your altruistic commitment to the project of rescuing and recovering our dear nation is outstanding and exemplary. Happy birthday to you, my leader” he said

Dr. Adediran wished Dr. Saraki many happy returns of this day in good health, sound mind, and all-around peace as he continues in his selfless service to the nation.