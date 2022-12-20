Peter Obi meets with students, promises them a thriving environment

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi on Tuesday met with university students in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital. Obi, who enjoys huge support from young people, says his administration will create an enabling environment for them to thrive, referencing some of the biggest tech companies like Facebook and Google which were created by students.

The former Anambra governor, who is scheduled for a rally in the South-South state, told the gathering that his government then created a thriving environment for Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing among others. To create room for such a feat, he is promising loans and grants for small and medium-scale businesses formed by students if he becomes Nigeria’s leader next year. This, Obi added, will be a priority for his government.

With youth unemployment at underemployment at 55.4 percent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Obi maintains that no graduate should be without a job. That, he noted, is why he is also an employer. On the dichotomy between polytechnic and university education, Obi argued that technology is the future. Polytechnics will be at the core of producing technical graduates who will drive the technological advancement of the country, he said.