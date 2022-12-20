World Cup 2022: Argentina return home and bank holiday declared

World Cup winners Argentina were greeted by jubilant crowds at Buenos Aires airport and Tuesday has been declared a bank holiday in the country. The squad, who defeated France in Sunday’s final, landed home at 02:24 local time (05:24 GMT) on Tuesday.

Fans lined the streets as they travelled on an open-top bus to their Football Association’s headquarters. The main celebration will be at the capital city’s Obelisk monument at midday (15:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

The Argentine government said the day would be a bank holiday so fans “can express their deepest joy for the national team”. Lionel Messi led the team off the plane, which carried his picture on its tail.