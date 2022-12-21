Court orders interim forfeiture of $899,900, 15 properties recovered from ex-AGF Idris

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has ordered the interim forfeiture of $899,900 and N304, 490,160.95 recovered from a former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The court also forfeited 15 properties recovered from Idris in Kano and Abuja.

The properties linked to Idris which were listed in the Schedule for forfeiture include Kano City Mall/Al Ikhlas Shopping Mall at Mandwawarti, Kano; one storey Shopping Complex at Ladanai, Kano; Corner Shops at Ladanai, Kano; a duplex at Karsana, Abuja; Royal Duplex at Deneji Quarters, Kano and a Duplex at Plot 271, New Jersey Street, Efab Blue Fountain Estate, Abuja. Idris and others are being prosecuted by the EFCC on 14 counts of stealing and money laundering to the tune of N109billion.

Justice M.A Hassan gave the Order on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 while ruling on a motion exparte no. M/1149/2022, filed by the EFCC. This was according to a statement by the anti-graft spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren. In the motion, the EFCC had prayed the Court for an Order of interim attachment/ forfeiture of the properties in the Schedule to the application, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive case in Charge No. FCT, HC/CR/299/2022, Federal Republic of Nigeria V. Ahmed Idris and Others.