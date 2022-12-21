Presidency 2023: Atiku donates N50m to victims of bandits attack in Katsina

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate for 2023 election, has promised to address security and economy challenges bedevelling the country, if elected in 2023. Atiku who said this on Tuesday at the PDP Presidential Campaign rally in Katsina, also donated N50million to victims of banditry in the state, many of who are taking refuge in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

During a courtesy visit to the Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmuminu Kabir-Usman at his Palace in Katsina, Atiku sympathized with the people of the state and other states as regards the insecurity and other challenges bedevilling the nation. The PDP Presidential candidate vowed to tackle security and economic challenges in the North, if elected as president in 2023 general election.

“I sympathize with the people of Katsina and other northern states that are facing security and economic challenges. “I want to assure you that if elected as president of Nigeria, I will end all these challenges. “On behalf of myself, I donate the sum of N50 million to victims of banditry in the state who have relocated to other places as a result of bandits attacks in their communities,” Atiku stated.