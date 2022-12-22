INEC laments another attack on its Isu Local Government Area office of Imo State

The continuous attacks on the independent National electoral commission’s offices across the countries has occurred again as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, has reported an attack of its office in Isu Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a press statement and made available to the media by the National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Bar. Festus Okoye explaining what was vandalized. The incident was said to have occurred at the early hours of Tuesday, 20th December 2022. Where eight windows were smashed, and burglary proofs removed. Fortunately, the attackers could not access the building and both movable and immovable equipment as well as other materials were not removed or vandalized.

However, as a precautionary measure, critical materials such as ballot boxes and voting cubicles have been evacuated to another INEC facility for safe keeping. Similarly, all uncollected PVCs have been secured while security will be deployed to ensure the continuous collection of the cards by registered voters in the same premises. The incident has been reported to the Police and other security agencies for necessary action.

This is the fourth attack on INEC facilities in Imo State in less than three weeks following previous attacks on Orlu and Oru West Local Government Areas and the State Headquarters in Owerri.