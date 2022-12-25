Be hopeful, don’t succumb to misery, PDP urges Nigerians at Christmas

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians not to succumb to misery in spite of the hardship and agony they face under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration but use the occasion of Christmas, the celebration of the coming of Jesus Christ to strengthen their hope for a brighter future for our nation.

The PDP in a communique on Sunday said it is saddened that millions of Nigerians cannot afford the necessities to celebrate, many could not travel to meet with their loved ones due to economic hardship and those who did are facing harrowing life-discounting experiences, with several families stranded on the highways on account of dilapidated roads and worsening insecurity under the suffocating APC government.

“It is distressing that while people in other parts of the world where governments care for citizens, are celebrating with joy, Nigerians are marking Christmas in utter despondency under the APC and its corrupt leaders. “More heartbreaking is the fact that Nigerians watch in despair as their purchasing power constantly fall due to the anti-people economic policies of the APC administration resulting in hyper-inflation and rapidly depreciating currency.

“The APC has succeeded in turning our nation, once reputed as a country of world’s happiest people and one of the fastest growing economies into the poverty capital of the world and one of the most insecure places to live in. “However, our Party urges Nigerians not to lose hope but use the occasion of Christmas, which marks the redemptive purpose of God towards mankind and our nation in particular to rekindle their resolve for a new dawn under a purposeful, caring and affectionate PDP leadership, come May 29, 2023.