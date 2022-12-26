Police arrest notorious gun runner in Kaduna, recover four AK-47 rifles

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police command have arrested a notorious Gun Runner in Zaria Local Government Area of the State.

According to the spokesman of the command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, Police operatives attached to Tudun Wada Zaria while on surveillance patrol at Kwarkwaron Manu, Basawa area of Zaria metropolitan intercepted two men on an unregistered motorcycle with bags concealed in a suspicious manner on the motorcycle. The authorities say that on being flagged down for search, the motorcycle passenger jumped down and fled, thereby heightening the suspicion of operatives.

The motorcycle rider who gave his identity as Bilyaminu Saidu and a native of Shuwaki village, Bakori LGA of Katsina was immediately subjected to a thorough search which led to the recovery of four AK47 rifles, three hundred and forty four rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, ten mobile phones and charms.

The police further disclosed that the arrested suspect has been taken into custody, adding that preliminary investigation has revealed he and his fleeing accomplice were on a nefarious mission to supply his gang with the offensive weapons.