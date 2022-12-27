Atiku, Obi, Tinubu, Kwankwaso, Sowore condemn Raheem’s killing, call for police reforms

Leading presidential candidates for Nigeria’s 2023 general elections have condemned the alleged extrajudicial killing of a Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem by a trigger-happy Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi.

Five of the candidates agreed in separate statements on Monday that the Nigeria Police Force must be immediately reformed and sanitised to end cases of police brutality and extrajudicial killings of citizens.

They are Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Raheem was shot dead on Christmas Day by Vandi who was attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah. The cop and his team were said to have tried to stop Raheem and her family members as they drove back home from a Christmas Day church service. Raheem was shot when the car she was on tried to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge. The victim was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead.