2023: Buhari asks security agencies to remain apolitical

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged security agencies engaged with various support services in the 2023 elections to remain apolitical, maintain a high sense of professionalism and desist from behaviour that would bring disrepute to the service. The President gave the charge on Wednesday at the commissioning of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) Estate in Idu-Karmo in Abuja.

Buhari urged the agencies to handle the distribution and monitoring of classified materials and other logistics professionally and in accordance with Standard Operational Procedures. Speaking on the newly acquired DIA Estate, the President said the befitting accommodation would enhance productivity and coordination of activities of the staff of the Agency in view of the increasing number of personnel facing new challenges and responsibilities.

President Buhari further stated that the edifice underscores the administration’s vision for the provision of shelter to improve performance as well as comfort for workers, families and communities. “The significance of today’s occasion can be better understood by making the connection between shelter and productivity. This underpins the administration’s vision for the provision of shelter to improve performance as well as comfort for workers, families and communities.

“This commissioning ceremony further avails another opportunity to reaffirm my confidence in the competence, commitment and achievements of the Defence Intelligence Agency’s giant strides achieved across the nation.