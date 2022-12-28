IGP recommends suspension of trigger-happy cop over Lagos Lawyer’s murder

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has recommended the suspension of Drambi Vandi, the trigger-happy Assistant Superintendent of Police who killed a Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

Raheem was shot dead on Christmas Day by Vandi who was attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah. The cop and his team were said to have tried to stop Raheem and her family members as they drove back home from a church service. Raheem was shot when the car she was in tried to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge. The victim was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead.

The IGP, in a statement by the Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that the “suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference.” “The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.

“The IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law and assured the public of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that justice is not just done but seen to have been manifestly done in the matter.