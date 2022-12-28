Reece James: Chelsea boss Graham Potter has ‘fingers crossed’ over defender’s knee injury

Chelsea manager Graham Potter says he has his “fingers crossed” that Reece James’ latest knee injury is not serious. James was withdrawn in the 53rd minute of the Blues’ 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Tuesday.

It was the 23-year-old’s first game since his return from the knee injury that ruled him out of England’s World Cup squad. “It’s the same area, so we are concerned,” Potter said. “It’s really too soon [to tell]. We’ll have to see over the next 24-48 hours. He felt something there and we will have to find out the extent of it and keep our fingers crossed.

“He’s been really disappointed to miss the World Cup, of course. It was a huge blow to him. You could see today his quality and what he brings to the team. He is a world-class player. You see it from the outside but not until you work with him do you see how good he is.

“He could play in any team in the world, and any team would miss him. The plan was to play 60 minutes today so now he’s disappointed, of course. “We hope it’s not as bad as it was and he can have a speedy recovery.”