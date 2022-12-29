Erling Haaland: Striker hungry for goals after missing out on World Cup

Erling Haaland is using the frustration of being forced to watch the World Cup on TV as motivation to score even more goals in the Premier League this season. Haaland took his tally to 20 in 14 games with a double against Leeds at Elland Road for Manchester City.

It is the fastest anyone has reached the total, seven games earlier than the next quickest – Sunderland’s Kevin Phillips in 1999-2000 – and would have been enough to secure a share of the Golden Boot in five Premier League campaigns. Worryingly for City’s top flight rivals, manager Pep Guardiola says Haaland is currently “not at his best”.

“I’ve been at home, being a bit mad that I’m not playing at the World Cup,” Haaland told Amazon Prime. “To watch other people score to win games at the World Cup kind of triggers me, kind of motivates me and irritates me. I’m more hungry and I’m more ready than ever.” Haaland was a boyhood Leeds fan thanks to his dad, Alfie, who played for both Leeds and Manchester City, and watched his son’s latest scoring masterclass from the Elland Road stands.

“I’m happy – it’s a really special moment in my career,” said the Norway striker, who playing in the city of his birth against the side he supports. “In my craziest fantasy, I couldn’t think of being at Elland Road and scoring for Manchester City against Leeds.”