Pele: Premier League and EFL players to wear black armbands to honour footballing great

Premier League and English Football League clubs are set to wear black armbands and hold a minute’s applause to honour Brazil football legend Pele. The three-time World Cup winner passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.

Tributes have poured in from across the world and Brazil has declared three days of national mourning. The Premier League’s next round begins with two matches on Friday and concludes on Sunday, with all 10 games paying tribute.

The EFL said it would hold a minute’s applause before EFL fixtures on Friday and on 1 and 2 January, while players will wear black armbands “in memory of the life of Pele”. Football’s world governing body Fifa has lowered flags at its headquarters in Switzerland to half-mast for Pele “as a symbol of mourning and respect”.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) says it has “arranged a minute’s silence to remember Pele,” in forthcoming games.