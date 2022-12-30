Peter Obi Campaign: Controversy over appointment of Osuntoku, uncalled for – Dan Nwanyanwu

Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, the National Chairman and Presidential Candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, has said that the controversy generated by the appointment of Mr Akin Osuntoku as DG of the Peter OBI Campaign Orgsnization is uncalled for.

In a brief statement on Thursday, Chief Nwanyanwu said Akin Osuntoku resigned from the Zenith Labour Party since August 2022 and therefore no longer a member of our Party. Prior to his resignation from ZLP, he held the ticket as a Senatorial Candidate in Ekiti State.

As at the time of his resignation, Chief Nwanyanwu said the party could not replace him because the window allowed by the Electoral Act for substitution had elapsed. “We hold no grudges because it is his fundamental right to associate and exit from any organization.

“We wish him well in his new found greener pasture. “We believe this will put to rest the barrage of inquiries to us in this regard,” the ZLP chieftain concluded.