2023: Jandor promises Lagos4Lagos Airline

The PDP Governorship Candidate for Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), says he will establish an airline for Lagos if elected governor in 2023. Adediran told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the state had enough resources to establish an airline. He said that the establishment of an airline would boost social and economic activities in the commercial nerve centre. “We are going to have Lagos4Lagos Air. “How can Akwa Ibom that is not making money as much as we are, have an airline and is managing it well, and we don’t have? “We will make Lagos money to work for all,” Mr Adediran said.

He appealed to Lagos residents to vote for PDP in the 2023 General Elections to enable the desire to materialise. “The APC has tried its best for Lagos but its best is not enough for us,” he said. Mr Adediran said that the state had many problems facing it which required political will to tackle. According to him, the state has not been able to find lasting solutions to gridlock, flooding and bad roads. Mr Adediran said that if elected, his administration would construct flyovers at all intersections and reconstruct roads to eliminate heavy traffic.

“What brings bottlenecks are potholes and intersections. “When you have too many vehicular movements intersecting at the same time, it gives gridlock. “We have activities of transport unions also causing gridlock. “The first solution is to have a strong will to put an end to the menace of the transport unions and send them back to their garages and motor parks. “We will declare a state of emergency on fixing all the inner roads that serve as bypasses and alternative routes, to take traffic off the major roads,” he said.

The 45-year-old candidate said that some traffic flashpoints in the state required breaking of road medians and creating additional lanes. “I can tell you that in this state, we have enough money to build flyovers in all intersections. “We have the resources to deploy to ease the suffering of the people. “We are prepared to run masses-oriented government that everyone will be proud of in Lagos,” he said. According to him, his campaign tours and grassroots engagement of 129 of the 245 wards in the state show that many inner roads are in a bad state.

He said that his administration would also put in place laybys at bus stops and ensure that traffic managers would concentrate on their jobs. “We are going to return sanity to our state. What we need are good policies,” he said. On flooding, Mr Adediran who noted that Lagos was below the see level, said that the state had only six water collectors (canals) taking water to lagoons. “We should have more than that. If you want to solve a problem, you must be deliberate about it. “We want to make sure that Lagos works for everyone. We will take decisions in the interest of Lagos residents,” he said.

According to him, to tackle flooding, his administration will engage workers to be de-silting waterways regularly. “We will be answerable to the people of Lagos. We shall provide leadership and govern the state with the fear of God,” he said. On economy, he said that his administration would create enabling environment for businesses to thrive through implementation of investment-friendly policies. On multiple taxation, Mr Adediran said that his administration would ensure harmonisation of taxes and stop activities capable of stifling businesses.

”I will provide leadership for people to know that someone is watching their back,” he said.