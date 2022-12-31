Buhari reappoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye as the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC. Recall that Adeyeye’s first tenure ended November 2, 2022, making Dr. Monica Eimunjeze, to take over as the Acting DG of the Agency on November 12, 2022.

Making announcement for her reappointment, the agency on Friday twitted: “Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye has been reappointed as the @DGatNAFDAC for the second and final tenure of five years. She stopped by briefly at the corporate headquarters in Abuja to meet with some Directors”.

In a press statement signed by NAFDAC, Director Public Affairs, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh made available to Core TV says “President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) has reappointed the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Christianah Adeyeye for a second tenure of five years. “The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha (CFR) conveyed the approval of the President to Prof. Adeyeye whose tenure renewal took effect from 1st December, 2022.

The Director-General’s reappointment came closely on the heels of her track record of monumental achievements and successes in the last five years especially the attainment of World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3. “Prof. Adeyeye who officially assumed duty today (Friday) was received by some staff at the Corporate Headquarters in Abuja. She will be unfolding her plans for the second tenure after the holidays”.