Seven die in Lagos-Ibadan road accident

The Ogun State Sector of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of seven passengers in a fatal crash around GOFAMAINT on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday. The Superintendent Routes Commander and Public Education Officer of the Sector, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident in a press statement in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to her, the suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed on the part of a Toyota bus driver which led to a loss of control. “A total of 25 persons were involved. 16 persons sustained various degrees of injuries, while seven persons were recorded dead from the crash. Two others were rescued unhurt,” she said. Two vehicles were involved with registration numbers AKD693XW, a Toyota Hiace bus, and GZA215XA, a Mack tanker.

“The suspected cause of the fatal crash was excessive speed on the part of the Toyota bus driver who lost control and rammed into the moving truck from behind,” she added. She said that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

The Sector Commander of FRSC Ahmed Umar advised motorists to shun speed, saying it kills faster than anything one can think of.

He also emphasized that drowsy driving is as dangerous as drunk driving and that drivers should exercise 15 to 30 minutes of rest after four hour journey.

He, however, sympathized with the family of the victims and advised them to contact FRSC, Ogunmakin for more information about the crash.