BREAKING: Edwin Clark endorses Peter Obi for President

Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has endorsed the candidacy of Mr Peter Obi for the 2023 general elections. Chief Clark announced his position at a news briefing in Abuja on Tuesday. The elder statesman based his endorsement of Mr Obi, who is the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party on traits he believes are critical to leading the country.

Explaining further, he cited honesty, trust and transparency, all of which he said Mr Obi displayed when he was governor of Anambra State. Chief Clark called on Mr Obi to tackle the issues of the injustices and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta region if elected as President. The Ijaw leader’s backing is the second high-profile endorsement to be received by Mr Obi in three days.

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, endorsed Mr Obi for President on Sunday. In a New Year message that he signed personally, the former President said Mr Obi had an edge over all the candidates in the race. He said, “None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline, and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job, particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge.

“Others like all of us have what they can collectively contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration, and salvaging of Nigeria.