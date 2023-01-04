Troops of Operation Forest Sanity 1 and 2 neutralized two terrorists and recovered one AK 47 rifle

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami. He says, responding to a distress call of bandits attack at Rafin Sarki village in Giwa Local Government Area, Kaduna State, the troops responded swiftly and engaged the terrorist in a fire fight.

In a related development, on the 3rd of January 2023, troops carried out an ambush operation at Rafin Taba village, Giwa Local Government Area, Kaduna State and made contact with terrorists.

“Troops engaged terrorists and neutralized two (2) terrorist. Troops also recovered two (2) AK 47 rifles, four (4) AK 47 magazines, Fifty one (51) 7.62mm special ammunition, five (5) mobile phones, one (1) cutlass, two (2) motorcycles and a sum of Two Hundred and Six Thousand naira (206,000).

The military high Command commends troops of Operation Forest Sanity and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.