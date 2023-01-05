Frank Lampard: Everton boss says he is ‘not seeking reassurances’ over his job

Everton boss Frank Lampard says he is not “hunting around for any reassurances” with his side 18th place in the Premier League table. Lampard is under pressure after Everton were beaten 4-1 by Brighton on Tuesday, but he says he is focused on the club’s long-term future. “I’ve never and would never seek reassurances,” said Lampard.

“It’s my job to focus on the job in hand, day-to-day, game-to-game. I’m not hunting around for any reassurances. “I’m a big man working for a great club and I’ll keep doing it.” The Toffees have lost four of their last five league games and travel to an in-form Manchester United side in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday.

Lampard, 44, says his side’s current league position is not his immediate concern. “When you’re in and around this area that’s the reality,” he added. “But if we win the next league game we’ll be out of the bottom three probably. It’s part of the process. “I’m very aware of what I came in to do in this job. I want to be a success at this club. Any challenges that come along then I’ll take them on and actually enjoy them.

“I come to work to try to improve a bit every day – myself, the team, the squad and everything. “I enjoy working for this club, it’s a real honour for me. That’s why I say I don’t need reassurances.”