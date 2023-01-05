Jack Butland: Crystal Palace goalkeeper to have medical ahead of Manchester United loan move

Jack Butland is due to have a medical on Thursday as Manchester United look to finalise a loan move for the Crystal Palace goalkeeper.

United manager Erik ten Hag needs a number two to David de Gea after Newcastle United cut Martin Dubravka’s loan period short. Butland has been with Crystal Palace since 2020 but has yet to play this season. The 29-year-old’s contract at Selhurst Park expires in the summer.

Butland has nine England caps and was in Gareth Southgate’s squad at the 2018 World Cup. However, he has not been a Premier League regular since Stoke City were relegated in 2018 and has only made 10 league appearances for Palace.