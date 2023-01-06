INEC inaugurates committee to manage collation of results ahead of 2023 Elections

As the 2023 general election draws near, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has put together several arrangements to ensure results from the elections are not altered. On this note, the Umpire has selected the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja as the National Situation Room and Collation Centre where the results of Presidential elections will be collated.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, who added that the Electoral body has also established two committees to man the process. The Chairman of the Umpire, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, assisted by a few technical staff, will head the Collation Secretariat, where the Presidential results from the States will be collated as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the Presidential election.

Other members of the Committees are, Director, Research, Director, Health Services, Director, Estate, Works and Transport, Technical Adviser to the Chairman, financial Adviser to the Chairman, Press Secretary to the Chairman and the Director, Commission Secretariat who will also act as secretary of the committees.

In a related development, another statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, said the devolution of PVC collection to the wards commences tomorrow 6th January 2023, and all validly registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs are encouraged to seize the opportunity of the devolution to the wards to do so as after 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the Local Government Offices of the Commission until 22nd January 2023.