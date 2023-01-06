NNPC debunk alleged 17.866 million barrels without documentation

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited has debunk an online publication, alleging that NNPC Limited exported 17.877 million barrels of crude oil without proper documentation in four years (2016 to 2020).

In a statement signed by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd. Garba Deen Muhammad reels out that, the Auditor General’s report in reference did mention 32 oil marketing companies involved in the non-completion of the NXP forms; but that does not in any way mean that the proceeds from the sale of the said crude were not repatriated into the coffers of #NNPC and consequently into Federation Accounts for Federation related barrels.

He noted that NNPC does not appoint Inspection Agents as alleged, but rather, it is the sole responsibility of the Federal Ministry of Finance. NNPC therefore urged the general public to disregard the said malicious publication, and instead visit the relevant Auditor General’s website to see the full content of the audit report, and be guided accordingly.