Graham Potter: Chelsea boss retains support of the club’s board

Graham Potter retains the support of Chelsea’s board despite Sunday’s 4-0 FA Cup defeat by Manchester City. The former Brighton boss has been under pressure after a run of six losses in nine games in all competitions, with Chelsea exiting both domestic cups and slipping to 10th in the Premier League. Fans sung the name of former boss Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked in September, during Sunday’s game.

But Chelsea see Potter, who replaced Tuchel, as a long-term appointment. There is belief he can turn around the club’s form, which has not been helped by a long list of injuries. The club want to adopt a different approach to that of former owner Roman Abramovich, who was renowned for his high turnover of managers. The Russian’s name was also sung by Chelsea fans during the loss at Manchester City. After the game, Potter said: “We have to keep improving and stick together because clearly we are suffering as a football club.”

Following the club’s takeover by chairman Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital in May, Chelsea spent more than £250m on players in the summer before they sacked Tuchel; they are now 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. But having gone out to Manchester City at the first stage in both domestic cup competitions, they now face a crucial run of games over the next five weeks to try to improve results before they play Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League.

They travel to west London rivals Fulham, who are above them in the table, on Thursday before hosting Crystal Palace on Sunday. After facing Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League, they then host Fulham and play strugglers West Ham. The Blues are currently without injured players Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, N’Golo Kante, Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic among others.