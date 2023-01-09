Jandor never attacked Chief Olabode George in his live interview on TVC today

Our attention has been drawn to a blog post, deliberately misrepresenting some statements made by the Lagos PDP Governorship candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) during a live interview on Your View with Morayo, a breakfast show on TVC earlier today.

The misleading post stated that Jandor referred to Chief Olabode George, a national leader of the party as a chronic liar in the course of the interview. This is obviously a hatchet job sponsored by those who are jittery by the rising profile of the PDP in the state and the mutual respect that exists between JANDOR and the well-respected elder statesman. The blog post aimed at misleading the public on the true content of the said interview.

It is important to note that at no point in the live interview did Jandor use any derogatory word on Chief Olabode George nor used any uncouth word to describe Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, a former gubernatorial aspirant in the party. Rather he cleared the air on the wrong perception from a section of the public on the events leading to the primary elections through which he emerged as the party’s candidate and his choice of Olufunke Akindele as his running mate.

Dr. Adediran equally unequivocally assured the public during the interview that the PDP in the state is united and will prosecute the forthcoming general elections from a common front and rescue the good people of the state from the decades of bad governance and outright mismanagement of our common patrimony.

Members of the public are enjoined to ignore the fabricated report.