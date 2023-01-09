One killed as Yoruba Nation agitators, police clash in Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified male adult has been killed in a clash between Yoruba Nation agitators and the police in the Ojota area of Lagos State on Monday.

The spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the death of the unidentified person. He said operatives of the Command had been deployed to the scene. Commuters ran to safety in the heat of the pandemonium which broke out on Monday morning.

A source said that some agitators came out to demand Yoruba Nation amongst others and the police came out to curtail them, leading to a clash. A confirmed police source hinted that shortly after the agitators took to the streets, the men of the Lagos State Police Command came out in procession with a detachment of personnel from Rapid Response Squad, State Taskforce and conventional divisional officers.

Security operatives arrived the scene and shot teargas to disperse the crowd. A police van was reportedly burnt in the ensuing outrage.