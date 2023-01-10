Sebastien Haller: Borussia Dortmund forward plays in friendly following surgery and chemotherapy

Sebastien Haller played for Borussia Dortmund in a friendly in his first game since his return following treatment for testicular cancer. The Ivory Coast striker came off the bench after 73 minutes against Fortuna Duesseldorf in Marbella. Dortmund were leading 2-1 at the time and eventually won the match 5-1.

It was the first time the 28-year-old played for Dortmund as his cancer diagnosis came shortly after he signed for them from Ajax in July. He had surgery and chemotherapy before returning to training at Dortmund’s training camp in Marbella. Dortmund are sixth in the Bundesliga, nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich after 15 games.

Their next game will be is against FC Augsburg on Sunday, 22 January. “When everyone is of the opinion that it would be a good idea for me to play, then I’ll play,” said Haller. “Of course I want to be on the field every day and play again as soon as possible. “I will do my best to play on the 22nd [against Augsburg] and be in the best possible shape.”