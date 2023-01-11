Jandor commiserates with the family of AMAA Founder Anyiam-Osigwe

The Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) condoles the Anyim- Osigwe family over the death of the renowned Nigerian filmmaker and founder of the African Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe MFR.

Anyiam-Osigwe whose death was announced yesterday was also the President of the Association of Movie Producers in Nigeria. Jandor describes her death as a huge loss to the nation and especially the entertainment industry. He extolls her virtues and commends her invaluable contribution to the growth of Nollywood.

“Nigeria has lost a rare gem. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s death is a big blow to all of us and she will be greatly missed by all the stakeholders and players in the entertainment industry”‘, he said.

Dr. Adediran prayed that God will grant the entire Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe clan and the good people of Imo state the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.