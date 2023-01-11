Tinubu’s Presidency will guarantee progress, Buhari assures Yobe residents

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Yobe residents to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kassim, assuring that the duo will turn around the country.

Buhari’s comment came on Tuesday during an APC presidential campaign rally at the August 27 Stadium in Damaturu, Yobe State.

A presidential media aide Femi Adesina in a statement said his principal told them that “a vote for Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, would guarantee the sustenance of progress made in the security, economy and education sectors of the country”.

He also told them that his government has been victorious against terrorists in the North-East region, saying that the APC government is further energised to defeat whoever threatens Nigeria’s unity.

“The President, who addressed the mammoth crowd in Hausa language, recounted how Boko Haram inflicted damage on the people, their property and the economy, before their decimation by Nigeria Armed Forces and security agencies,” the statement further read.