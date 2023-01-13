Again, Buhari asks foreign envoys not to interfere in 2023 Elections

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed calls to foreign government representatives not to meddle in Nigeria’s internal affairs.

The President made this known when he received Letters of Credence from Ambassadors of Switzerland, Sweden, the Republic of Ireland, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Senegal, and the Republic of South Sudan at the State House.

President Buhari further stated that Nigeria is working closely with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to deal with insecurity in the region and also implement strategies to contain the spate of unconstitutional changes in government in the sub-region. He called for cooperation and collaboration from the countries to overcome challenges in West Africa.

President Buhari invited friendly countries to support efforts to address the challenge of insecurity, fight against corruption, diversification of the economy, and our efforts in promoting good governance.