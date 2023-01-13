Lagos Governorship: I’ll end hooliganism, thuggery if elected – Jandor

The Lagos PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), on Friday said he remained committed to faithfully deploying state resources to ease the burdens and hardship of residents and end their worries. Mr Adediran in the company of party leaders made the pledge when his campaign train landed in Somolu Local Government Area of Lagos, in continuation of his tour of the 245 wards of the state. The governorship hopeful, in interactive sessions with various artisans, religious and other groups in the council, said that his ambition was not personal but for the interest of the masses.

According to him, God has so much blessed the state with huge resources and he will utilise the state’s wealth to address various challenges facing the residents if elected in the forthcoming elections. “I don’t want to run a government that people I am ruling do not know me. I never knew there was no mechanic village and workshop in Somolu for mechanics, vulcanizers, technicians and other artisans. “I will provide solutions to all your challenges. I will create enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“The government we are going to lead is for the masses. People will have means of livelihood, hooliganism will end, thuggery will end. Relax your mind. “The government will not allow affliction and oppression of the people of Lagos state. I have the political will to end all anomalies and hardship in the state. “God has blessed Lagos so much to ease the burden of residents and bring happiness for the mass majority of the people,” Mr Adediran said. He said that his administration would empower women and youths to do business rather than giving consumable items like noodles.

According to him, his government will ensure free and compulsory education with free school uniforms. Adediran said the presidential elections remained the most important on 25 February, hence the need for the people to vote for the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar. He urged the people not to be deceived to vote along ethnic lines, stressing that being related by blood does not guarantee help to anyone.