Release Nnamdi Kanu to me, I’ll be his surety, Soludo begs Buhari

Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, on Saturday, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The governor also offered to act as a surety for the IPOB leader who remains in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

This comes days after the Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, similarly offered to stand as Kanu’s surety if granted bail again. Soludo, who spoke at a rally in Akwa, Anambra State to launch the national campaign of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), underscored the need for critical conversations on the degenerating security situation in the South-East involving all major stakeholders.

“I now want to appeal and plead and request and demand of the Federal Government and our able president led by President Buhari that a critical person [is] required around that table for that conversation to be complete for us to have an all-round approach to dealing with the issue of insecurity and discussing the future of the South-East.

“That person – and we need him urgently around the table, please release him to us – and that is Nnamdi Kanu. I’m calling on the Federal Government to please release Nnamdi Kanu,” he said.

The wife of the late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, Bianca Ojukwu, could be seen applauding the governor and wearing a wide grin.