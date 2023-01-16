Buhari leaves for Mauritania Monday to receive Peace Award

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja for Nouakchott on Monday to receive the “African Award for Strengthening Peace’’ in the Mauritanian capital on Tuesday.

According to presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the award is for the President’s leadership role in promoting peace on the continent.

Adesina said the award will be presented to President Buhari by the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, which is an assembly of leaders established in 2014 to pursue new ways to embrace inclusive citizenship, promote lasting peace, and work towards a safer and more sustainable world for everyone.

Before receiving the award, the presidential aide said Buhari will participate in the programme of the Third Forum of the African Conference for Peace, where he will deliver a speech on milestones and gains in the African peace process.

The President is accompanied on the trip by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd); National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Monguno (retd); and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Abubakar.