Fountain University confers Honorary Doctorate Degree on Air Marshal Amao

The Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State has conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Public Administration on the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao for effectively steering the affairs of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). This is contained in a statement signed by the Director of public relations and Information Nigerian Airforce, Air Commodore Wap Maigida. The CAS was among the four eminent personalities that received the honorary doctorate award during the Institution’s 12th Convocation ceremony held recently.

Speaking at the Convocation ceremony, the VC stated that the conferment of honorary doctorate degree on Air Marshal Amao, was in recognition of his performance and achievements since assumption of office in 2021. “We (Fountain University) have followed with keen admiration the leadership quality of your Excellency which motivated us to enter partnership with the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna since 2021,” the VC noted. He described Air Marshal Amao as a team leader and player whose vision for a motivated Air Force are reflected in the series of innovative ideas.

The injection of a new spirit of service and dedication, improvement of human and infrastructural development, establishment of Directorate of Veterans, restoration of significant peace in the embattled North East were witnessed in the NAF under Air Marshal Amao’s reign as CAS. He added that the proactive leadership style of the CAS in ensuring the rearmament of the NAF by the Federal Government have all been reflected in the successes recorded in theatres of operation across the country.

The VC further explained that the CAS achieved new level of excellence injecting new vigour in running AFIT with which the Fountain University already has actionable Memorandum-of- Understanding. “It was in consideration of the foregoing, and particularly, Air Marshal Amao’s recognition of service to protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria as well as his fatherland that the Senate approved that he be awarded a doctorate degree in Public Administration (Honoris Causa), the VC added.

The CAS, Air Marshal Amao, in his acceptance speech, expressed appreciation to the management of Fountain University for the conferment of honorary doctorate degree, describing the honour as a laudable gesture, which is in recognition of the contributions of the NAF to the unity, peace and progress of the country. He averred that the honour would inspire him towards better administration of the NAF. “It is heartwarming to me that our contributions to national security, to which I am very passionate about resonated with the academia like the Fountain University,” he said.

Air Marshal Amao disclosed that these modest achievements of the NAF have been consolidated in his vision as the 21th Chief of the Air Staff, noting that numerous administrative and operational successes have earned the Service both national and international accolades. He further disclosed that in order to record these successes, the NAF under his leadership focused on doctrinal development and application of airpower in joint military operations, invigorate purposeful training and human capacity development, sustained high serviceability rate of platforms and equipment through innovative maintenance and robust logistics support systems.