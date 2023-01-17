INEC Chairman to speak at Chatham House 2 pm today

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is scheduled to make a live appearance at Chatham House in London today.

The event, which kicks off at 2 pm (WAT), will see Yakubu speak on the topic, ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: Preparations and Priorities for Electoral Integrity and Inclusion’ and respond to questions with regard to the Commission’s plans for the conduct of next month’s general elections.

In light of the myriad challenges INEC is faced with, Yakubu is expected to shed light on INEC’s preparations for the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25th as well as governorship and state assembly elections on March 11th.

The amended Electoral Act 2022 however galvanises hope for increased voter interest, as seen in the over 12 million newly registered voters, bringing the total to 93.4 million.

According to Chatham House, Nigeria stands at a critical juncture, having suffered from two recessions in the past six years, unprecedented levels of physical and food insecurity, persistent fuel scarcity, and high levels of crude oil theft.