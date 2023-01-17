Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager has no plans to quit ‘unless someone tells me’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he will not leave the club unless he is forced to, and hinted at changes at Anfield during the summer.

The German’s comments come amid a run of poor form for the Reds, who are ninth in the Premier League and 10 points off a top-four spot. “Either the manager’s position changes or a lot of other things change,” said Klopp. “So, as far as I am concerned unless someone tells me I will not go.”

He added: “So that means maybe there is a point where we have to change other stuff. We will see that, but that is something for the future. Like summer or whatever. Not now. “I have space and time to think about it. We have to play better football now.”

Klopp reiterated it is unlikely any more signings will follow Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo in January, while midfield trio James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be out of contract in the summer along with forward Roberto Firmino.