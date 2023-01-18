24 years of mistakes, wrong choices brought Nigeria to where it is – Kwankwaso

Nigeria’s current realities are the culmination of over two decades of leadership mistakes and wrong choices, according to the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The former Minister of Defence shared his stance while addressing the London-based Chatham House, where he spoke on the topic ‘Nigeria’s 2023 elections: Service delivery and policy alternatives’. “We can point fingers at all sorts of factors allegedly responsible for our situation, from coronavirus to global economic recession, from Western powers to international capital, etc.,” Kwankwaso said.

“But for me, we are where we are because of the mistakes and the wrong choices made by the very people entrusted with the business of governing Nigeria in the last 24 years.” Kwankwaso, who is also a former Kano State governor, reeled off a list of challenges which he said the country is facing today, including insecurity, growing poverty, growing and uncontrolled inflation, growing unemployment and despondency, decaying infrastructure, as well as high rate of maternal and neonatal death.

Others mentioned are a collapsing education system, crisis in healthcare services, very weak institutions, growing corruption and graft, unbelievable theft of our crude oil and other mineral resources, and growing mistrust among the constituent communities of our country.

Kwankwaso said he is aspiring to become the next president of Nigeria because “I understand the issues involved, the mistakes that were made, the wrong priorities that were set, and together with our team, we are better connected with the hopes and aspirations of the Nigerian citizens.” He added that “we understand, agree with, and share grievances. And we have a practical plan to address each and every challenge bedevilling our country.”