2023: Atiku storms Ibadan for campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has arrived in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for the party’s presidential campaign.

He arrived at about 12:00 noon and was accompanied by members of the PDP National Working Committee and the Presidential Campaign Council.

The campaign team was received by some officials and members of the party in the state.

However, the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde – who is a member of the PDP G5 at loggerheads with the party’s leadership – did not show up at the airport.