Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd: Casemiro suspended for Arsenal match after fifth booking of season

Manchester United’s Casemiro will be suspended for Sunday’s match at Arsenal – but boss Erik ten Hag tried to find the positives after the Brazilian’s fifth yellow card of the season.

Casemiro is unable to face the Gunners, who are eight points clear at the top, after being booked in the 80th minute of the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. He played only the last 10 minutes when United beat Arsenal 3-1 in September. “We beat them without Casemiro – now we have to do the same,” said Ten Hag.

United led Palace 1-0 thanks to goal from Bruno Fernandes when Casemiro was cautioned for a late lunge on Eagles forward Wilfried Zaha. That came eight minutes after they had claims for a penalty when Scott McTominay was challenged by Chris Richards just inside the Palace box.

The visitors’ evening got even worse as Michael Olise equalised with a wonderful free-kick in injury time to ensure United, looking to become champions for the first time since 2012-13, dropped two points.