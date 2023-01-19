Edo Train Attack: Two chiefs, five others arrested

Authorities in Edo State say two village chiefs have been arrested in connection with the January 7 train attack which resulted in the kidnap of 20 passengers at the Igueben train station. The state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, stated that seven other suspects had also been arrested in connection with the incident, adding that two remaining passengers in captivity had also been rescued by security agents.

The government spokesman disclosed this shortly after the state executive council meeting in Benin on Wednesday. “The success story in the kidnapping is that five persons and two village chiefs have been arrested in connection with the incident and they are helping with investigations,” Nehikhare said. When asked to give the names of the village chiefs, he said further details should be sought from the police.

However, the state police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor could be reached for details as his phone was switched off. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, resolved to observe a minute of silence in honour of a police officer, DSP Michael Adams, who died in an operation to rescue President of the Customary Court, Mrs Precious Aigbonog, from her abductors in Edo State.

The House also urged the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to deploy more Mobile Police personnel in Edo Central Senatorial District of Edo State, while urging the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General, Farouk Yahaya, and the IGP to set up a Nigeria Army barracks or a Forward Operating Base and a Police Mobile Force Base, respectively, within the district.