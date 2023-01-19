Frank Lampard: Everton boss says he will ‘not cry’ at the pressure he is under

Everton boss Frank Lampard says he will “not cry” at the pressure he is under before Saturday’s crucial Premier League trip to his former club West Ham.

The Toffees are second from bottom in the table and have picked up just one point from their last six league games. Everton’s board of directors stayed away from Goodison Park for the defeat by Southampton last weekend. “It is a pressurised job, no doubt,” said Lampard.

“But many people outside football do pressurised jobs with more at stake. I never try to cry too much about that because I am very proud and honoured to have managed great football clubs.” He added he “doesn’t know” if it is a must-win game as far as his future is concerned. “I am well equipped to feel the pressures of this,” the 44-year-old said.

Lampard says he has spoken to owner Farhad Moshiri this week.