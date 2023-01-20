The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) sets to standardize African Traditional Medicine in Nigeria

Speaking in Abuja while hosting Practitioners of African Traditional Medicine in the country, the Director General of SON, Mallam Salim says, “l have been intimated of your zealousness in driving the standardisation activities of the African Traditional Medicine which has made you exemplary to other Technical Committees of SON”.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Olobayo Kunle, Salim explained that the meeting is aimed at discussing Nigeria’s position in the 24th draft standard in African Traditional Medicine (ATM) at the Continental level (ARSO). “As we are aware, some of the standards to be discussed today are part of the medicinal plants proposed by this esteemed committee at the ARSO TC82 meeting held at Kigali in May, 2016, this has shown Nigeria’s prowess to a large extent at the Continental level as we were able to drive the standardization activities to this point.”

“I have to admit that the list of outlined work is enormous as presented in the agenda, but I wish to solicit at this point that, we implore all amount of diligence in reviewing and commenting on the draft standards to ensure its implementability in Nigeria when adopted.’

Adding that, the SON will provide all the technical support required to convey the submissions and Nigeria’ position to ARSO as required. The DG SON re-affirmed that nothing will deter or dwindle the spirits in ensuring that Nigeria records accolades of success in this sector both at the Continental and International levels as there is urgent need for traditional medicine in Africa, particularly in Nigeria to be Standardized.