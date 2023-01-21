Elections: National Peace Committee, INEC, candidates meet over accord violations

As campaigns ramp up towards the forthcoming general elections, the National Peace Committee (NPC) met with some presidential candidates and other stakeholders on breaches to the Peace Accord signed in September 2022.

In attendance were the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore; as well as the vice presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa; and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

Also present were the Chairman of the NPC, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd); Secretary, Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah; and Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Others in attendance were leaders of political parties, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigeria Police, and civil society organisations.