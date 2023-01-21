Liverpool and Chelsea’s current mid-table reality exposed in Anfield stalemate

Liverpool and Chelsea have produced a long history of dramatic occasions and classic matches at Anfield. This was not one of them. When referee Michael Oliver sounded his final whistle, Anfield’s near-silence was a brutal reflection of the fact this match was nowhere near as entertaining as the 0-0 scoreline might suggest.

Indeed, Anfield was subdued throughout as two of the Premier League giants – currently going through a period of mutual struggle – delivered graphic evidence of why their respective campaigns are those of underachievement. Liverpool and Chelsea, in their defence, can offer up mitigating circumstances in the shape of injuries and – in the visitors’ case – a remarkable spree in the transfer market that has seen a near coachload of new arrivals pitch up at Stamford Bridge requiring integration.

There was still, however, enough quality on the pitch to produce better than the monument to mediocrity erected by Liverpool and Chelsea over these 90 minutes. The Premier League table tells the tale of how the two sides, locked in relentless pursuit of big prizes in recent years, have currently fallen from their former standards.

At the final whistle, Liverpool stood in eighth position and Chelsea two behind them, nine points off the top four and those precious Champions League places after a dismal encounter with only five shots on target.