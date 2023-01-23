Buhari to depart Lagos for International Conference on Agriculture in Dakar

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Lagos for Senegal on Tuesday where he will attend the 2nd edition of Dakar International Conference on Agriculture. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Buhari is expected to officially commission some projects in Lagos today (Monday), including the $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Seaport, the 32-metric tons per hour Lagos Rice Mill, and the Blue Rail Project, among others. The high-level Dakar 2 Summit hosted by President Macky Sall of Senegal and the Chairperson of the African Union is held under the theme “Feeding Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience.” The conference, which seeks to create favourable conditions for achieving food security in Africa, is convened jointly by the government of Senegal and the African Development Bank, according to Adesina.

The presidential spokesperson said there will also be side meetings to discuss agreements on the delivery of food and agricultural products in some countries, including Nigeria. He added that with Africa accounting for 249 million or a third of the 828 million hungry people in the world, the Summit, to be attended by African Heads of State and Government, Ministers of finance and agriculture, as well as several global development partners, is expected to make commitments on eradicating hunger in Africa by 2030.

The President’s delegation is made up of Ministers and top government officials including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno and Director-General, of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.